Rookie Schalla Wins Two Events at Cheyenne Frontier Days Quarterfinals 2

Wyoming native Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs scored 82 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s bucking horse Assets to win Quarterfinals 2 at the 128th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Dickinson was reserve collegiate champion saddle bronc rider last month behind Tarleton State University teammate Gus Gaillard and both advance to the semifinals at Frontier Park next weekend. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Midway through his rookie season of professional rodeo, Wacey Schalla is making a splash as an all-around hand. The Arapaho, Okla., cowboy made his first appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days memorable when he won Quarterfinals 2 in both the bareback and bull riding.

Schalla started the first contest of the day with an 83.5-point ride on Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo’s Hondo. He edged college teammate Weston Timberman of Columbus, Mont., by one point to win the round and both advanced to the semifinals.

Near the end of the rodeo performance, Schalla made the highest marked ride of the day in bull riding, scoring 84 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s bull named Island Time to win the round by five points.

His efforts also put him in the race for the all-around title at the Daddy of ’em All, which is awarded to the highest money winner in multiple events.

Schalla is currently ranked fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world championship standings in the all-around. He is 17th in the bull riding and needs to be among the top 15 to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December. Schalla is also ranked 40th in bull riding.

Rookie Wacey Schalla of Arapaho, Okla., celebrates his memorable debut at the famed Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen

He’s leading the PRCA rookie of the year standings in the all-around category and is fifth in the bareback and third in the bull riding rookie standings.

Despite his success on the pro level, Schalla, who just completed his freshman year at Clarendon College in Clarendon, Texas, qualified and competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper last month where he won both the all-around and the bull riding national championships.

Another college cowboy, Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs, Wyo., who competes for Tarleton State University of Texas, won the saddle bronc riding with 82 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s bucking horse named Assets. He was the reserve collegiate champion bronc rider, behind teammate Gus Gaillard of Morse, Texas, who also competed in Quarterfinals 2. Both advanced to the semifinals.

The world championships of the Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding Association concluded Sunday. Three women each from the U.S.A., Canada and Australia competed in two rounds and when the dust settled there was a tie for the championship. Ally Sprierings from Carthage, Mo., won her third consecutive championship at Frontier Park and she shared the honor with Katie Coker, a native of Tennessee who now lives in Colorado.

Quarter Finals 2 begins on Sunday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event will be vying for their spots in the Semi Finals and a piece of the the $1 million plus purse at the 128thCheyenne Frontier Days.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals 2 (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 21. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla.., 83.5 points on Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo’s Hondo, $2,448. 2, Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 82, $1,836. 3, Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 80, $1,224, 4, (tie) Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., and Sam Peterson, Helena, Mont., 77, $306 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Chloe Lambert, Fallon, Nev., 4.3 seconds, $2, 960. 2, Amanda Terrell, LaSalle, Colo., 4.5, $2,220. 3, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 5.2, $1,480. 4, Libby Winchell, Casper, Wyo., 5.4, $740.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Brayden Roe, Wendell, Idaho, 12.0 seconds, $2,000. 2, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 12.5, $1,500. 3, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 12.7. 4, Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas, 12.8, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 82 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Assets, $2,354. 2, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., 79.5, $1,766. 3, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 79, $1,177. 4, (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 77.5, $294 each.

Team Roping: 1, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Jared Bilby, Bridgeport, Neb., 8.7 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 9.6, $1,500 each. 3, Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo., and Culler Teller, Ault, Colo., 9.8, $1,000 each. 4, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 10.8, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jacob Thomas Wang, Laramie, Wyo., 7.4 seconds, $2,000. 2, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., 7.5, $1,500. 3, Joe Nelson, Watford City, N.D., 7.8, $1,000 . 4 Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 8.0, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jymmy Kay Cox, Ruidoso, Downs, N.M, 17.41 seconds, $2,471. 2, Tarryn Lee, St. David, Ariz., 17.46, $1,854. 3, Karson Bradley, Big Piney, Wyo., 17.48, $1,236. 4, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 17.58, $618.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., 84 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Island Time, $2,578. 2, Vinell Mariano, Church Rock, N.M., 79, $1,785. 3, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 78.5, $1,190.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Clint Read, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, 80 points. 2, Sid Skiver, Nogales, S.D. 3, (tie) Beau Scarborough, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Josue Molina, Pampa, Texas, 74.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Graves Team, $600. 2, Team Chizzie, $450. 3, KO, $300.

Ladies Bronc Riding: Round One: 1., Katie Coker, Nashville, Tenn., 84 points. 2, Ally Sprierings, Carthage, Mo., 82. Round Two: 1, Spierings, 77 points. 2, (tie) Coker and Pearl Kersey, Millarville, Alberta, Canada, 75. 4, Dr. Rae-Leigh Pederzolli, Medicine Hat, Alberta, 73. Total on 2: 1, (tie) Spierings and Coker, 159 points.