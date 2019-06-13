Ropers step up to the plate at the College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — The second performance of the College National Finals Rodeo saw two ropers dominate their events and had fans on the edge of their seats.

The tie-down roping was expected to be good with last year’s National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion Ty Harris and Haven Meged, who is doing well in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in the field. Harris won the title in 2018 for Cisco (Texas) College. This year he is competing for Texas A&M University. Meged, who is on the Tarleton State University rodeo team went first and stopped the clock in 8.8 seconds. Harris was next in the field and struggled to get the calf tied but still finished the job in 11.0 seconds.

Meged is the new overall leader by over two seconds with 26.4 seconds compared to 28.9 held by Harris. Even though the two of them are competing here against each other, they are good friends and are certainly hoping that one of them leaves here Saturday night with a championship.

Meged is fifth in the PRCA world standings and is looking for a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification next December. Harris is 17th and if he moves up into the top 15 this summer and holds that position, they will both be making their way to Las Vegas to compete next December.

In the women’s breakaway roping, Taylor Munsell, a senior at Northwestern Oklahoma State University has had three blazing-fast runs. Her slowest run in the Casper Events Center came Wednesday night when she stopped the clock in 3.0 seconds. That is currently third in the third round and combined with her previous times of 2.1 and 2.3 she has command of the leaderboard with a total time of 7.4.

Shelby Boisjoli from Ranger College and Bryana Lehrmann from Texas A&M University moved into second behind Munsell with total times of 9.1.

There are just two more performances left before Saturday night’s final round, so contestants will be doing their best to unseat Meged and Munsell.

The third performance of the CNFR starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday where third round competition will continue.

The following are current leaders after the second performance at the 71st annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 12, 2019, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Bareback Riding: (third round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5 points. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 80. 3, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 4, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 75. 5, (tie) Klancy Krenka, College of Southern Idaho and Tyler Johnson, Panola Junior College, 74. (total on three) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Chance Merrill, 231. 3, Tyler Johnson, 227.5. 4, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 5, Cole Reiner, 222.5. 6, Klancy Krenka, 216.

Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County Junior College, 8.5 seconds. 2, Haven Meged, Tarleton State University, 8.8. 3, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 9.2. 4, Judd Grover, Iowa Central Community College, 9.3. 5, Trey Recanzone, Central Washington University, 10.1. 6, Ty Harris, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 11.0. (total on three) 1, Haven Meged, 26.4. 2, (tie) Ty Harris, and Colton Campbell, 28.9. 4, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 5, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 32.7. 6, Chasen Thrasher, 33.8.

Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 2.2 seconds. 2, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State University, 2.6. 3, Tayler Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.0. 4, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 3.2, 5, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, and Madison Steele, Trinity River College, 3.3. (total on three) 1, Taylor Munsell, 7.4. 2, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, and Bryrana Lehrmann, Texas A&M University, 9.1. 3, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 10.2. 5, Jacey Thompson, 18.0 (on two) 6, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 4.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, (tie) Lathan Lyons, McNeese State University, and Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley Community College, 74. 3, (tie) Lane Schuelke, Casper College, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 73.5 points each. 5, Chance Masters, Fort Scott Community College, 72. 6, Clinton McWhorter, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 71. (total on three) 1, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 219.5. 2, Jack Bentz, 216.5. 3, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 4, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 213. 5, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, 211. 6, Chance Masters, 201.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Kolby Bravos, Feather River College, 4.5. 2, Marshall Still, Mid Plains Community College, 4.6. 3. Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 4.9. 4, Austin Schneider, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. 5, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains Community College, 5.2. 6, (tie) Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas College; Bryce Harrison, Blue Mountain Community College; and Mitchell Hutto, Texas A&M University; 5.7. (total on three) 1, J.D. Draper, 15.0. 2, Gabe Soileau, 15.4. 3, Ty Everson, University of Wyoming, 15.5. 4, Rooster Yazzie, 18.2. 5, Kalane Anders, Chadron State College, 18.5. 6, Marshall Still, Mid Plains College, 21.7.

Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Erryn Hodson, Weber State University, 5.8. 2, Kati Murphy, McNeese State University, 6.1. 3, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State University, 6.2. 4, Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State University, 6.3. 5, (tie) Emma Hodson, Weber State University, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State University, 6.4. (total on three) 1, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 2, Lauren Bane, 19.3. 3, Erryn Hodson, 19.4. 4, (tie) Teisha Coffield, University of Wyoming, and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 20.0. 5, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 20.1.

Team Roping: (third round) 1, Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M University – Commerce and McCoy Profili, Hill College, 4.4 seconds. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.0. 3, Kasen McCall, Stephen F. Austin University and Clayton Lowry, Panola Junior College, 5.1. 4, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State University and Dylan Jones, Clarendon College, 6.0. 5, Dawson Lackey, and Owen Perkins, Central Arizona College, 6.6. 6, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 7.1. (total on three) 1, Jhett Trenary and Dylan Jones, 22.9. 2, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, 24.2. 3, Cord Kohleffel, and Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M University, 26.1. (on two) 4, Kasen McCall, and Clayton Lowry, 12.0. 5, (tie) Jack Graham, and Matthew Williams, Montana State University; and Cutter and Chance Machado, Cuesta College, 20.8.

Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, 14.38 seconds. 2, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State University, 14.39. 3, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 14.42. 4, Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 14.45. 5, Julia Stazinski, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 14.47. 6, (tie) Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming College and Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 14.50. (total on three) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, 43.00. 2, Rachael Calvo, University of Wyoming, 43.03. 3, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 4, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 5, Madison Rau, 43.69. 6, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 43.80.

Bull Riding: (third round – only four rides) 1, Daylon Swearingen, Panola Junior College, 79. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar Community College, 78.5. 3, Ross Freeman, Panola Junior College 76.5. 4, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 73. (total on two) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 2, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 3, Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 153. 4, Nick Pelke, 149.5. 5, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 148.5. 6, Jake Peterson, Chico College, 140.

Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195 points. 2, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 170. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 129. 4, Caden Camp, University of Wyoming, 100.

Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 150. 2, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 85. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho State University, 70. 4, Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 25.

Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College 465. 2, Tarleton State University, 375. 3, (tie) Hill College, and Panhandle State University, 350.

Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State University, 310. 2, College of Southern Idaho, 240. 3, Tarleton State University, 220. 4, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 200.