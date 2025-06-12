Rosmarino appointed as new director of the Colorado State Land Board

Rosmarino

Governor Jared Polis, the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners, and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced that Nicole Rosmarino has been appointed as the next director of the Colorado State Land Board.

Rosmarino’s work experience spans nearly 30 years in natural resource management and natural resource policy in Colorado, most recently as the aenior policy advisor for Wildlife, Agriculture, and Rural Economic Development in the Office of the Governor.

“We are excited to welcome Nicole Rosmarino to the State Land Board Director role. The State Land Board plays an important role in our state for agriculture, recreation and education, something Nicole understands deeply. She knows well how important the land board is to our agricultural communities. With her breadth and depth of knowledge of the Land Board’s role and mission, she is more than qualified for this position,” said Gov. Polis.

“The Commissioners of the State Land Board look forward to supporting Nicole Rosmarino in her new role as director,” said Deb Froeb, chair of the Colorado State Land Board. “We believe Nicole’s expertise can bring creativity and innovation to complement the Land Board’s successful track record of sustainably managing its working lands to fund public education while stewarding their natural resources and enhancing value for future generations.”

“I congratulate Nicole Rosmarino on her appointment as State Land Board director.” said Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “The State Land Board has a unique mission to steward our trust lands while providing needed funding for Colorado schools. Within those priorities the board’s staff and commission have employed innovative management on lands to encourage agricultural productivity, energy development, and other uses while protecting wildlife habitat and ecological health and serving as an outdoor classroom for Colorado’s school children. I know Nicole and all State Land Board staff are up to the challenge to continue the core mission of the Land Board while looking for additional ways our trust lands can benefit future generations of Coloradans.”

“I also want to thank Interim Director Nick Massie for his excellent management of the board during the director search,” continued Gibbs. “He kept the State Land Board on task and steady. Nick’s eight years of dedication to the State Land Board has been invaluable and I look forward to his continued contribution to the State Land Board’s mission and ongoing development.”

Prior to working for the state, Rosmarino served as the executive director for the Southern Plains Land Trust.

“I am honored and excited to join the Colorado State Land Board and contribute to its vital mission,” said Rosmarino. “The opportunity to care for these lands for the benefit of Colorado’s students, while also upholding our commitment to sound stewardship, is a privilege. I understand and respect the deep history and crucial role that agriculture plays on state trust lands. My experience has shown me that sustainable land management requires a comprehensive approach, one that embraces both traditional uses and evolving conservation practices. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, our dedicated staff, and diverse stakeholders to ensure the continued success and responsible management of these valuable state assets.”

Rosmarino holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Her academic focus was on management of at-risk wildlife species and native ecosystems. She has a long history of working with diverse groups, including agricultural producers, conservation organizations, local governments, and recreational users, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.