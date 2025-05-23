Rosmarino’s previous comments raise concern ahead of SLB appointment

In 1998, Vail Resorts’ plans to develop 2,2oo-acres of backcountry angered activists, especially those devoted to preserving the habitat of elk and Canada lynx. According to 1999 reporting by Alex Markels, members of the radical Earth Liberation Front (ELF) and the now defunct-Rocky Mountain Animal Defense (RMAD) marched through Vail together in opposition to the development. Nicole Rosmarino, the sole finalist for the director of the Colorado State Land Board job, was a University of Colorado gradrate student at the time and the wildlife coordinator for RMAD.

She participated in the 1998 marches and, according to Markels’ article, a verbal altercation with a fur salon customer. At the time, she told Markels she was one of the new breed of animal and environmental rights activists and said she had “absolute adoration, even quasi worship, for wildlife.”

In October, ecoterrorists set fires in the area to stop the expansion. The FBI investigated and identified the ELF members who were responsible, in what was known as Operation Backfire. Six of the seven individuals responsible were convicted and the seventh remains on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. The blazes caused $12 million in damages. Four ski lifts were damaged, and the ski patrol headquarters and the $5 million Two Elk Lodge were destroyed.

Two days later, federal officials received an email from ELF claiming responsibility for what was called the most destructive act of environmental sabotage in U.S. history.

“Putting profits ahead of Colorado’s wildlife will not be tolerated. This action is just a warning. We will be back if this greedy corporation continues to trespass into wild and unroaded areas. For your safety and convenience, we strongly advise skiers to choose other destinations until Vail cancels its inexcusable plans for expansion.”

It was the same group that claimed responsibility for the 1997 and 1998 attacks including the burning of a corral in Oregon used to gather and load feral horses for slaughter and the arson of a U.S. Department of Agriculture building where wild animals were reportedly euthanized.

In Markels’ article in Mother Jones, Rosmarino called the Vail arson “one of the most beautiful acts of economic sabotage ever in this state,” and said she was, “jumping up and down with delight” when she heard about the arson. According to Markels’ reporting, Rosmarino called the arsonists heroes.

“This was not terrorism — it was economic sabotage. And it did more for the cause than anything that came before it!” Rosmarino said. “The reaction from those who purport to speak for wildlife is really a reaction of fear. If they don’t have the courage to light the match, that’s fine. But to attack those who did is sheer hypocrisy.”

Rosmarino founded Southern Plains Land Trust that same year.

LAND USE ISSUES

Sen. Byron Pelton, a Republican from Sterling, said at a time when agriculture is seeing many challenges with higher interest rates, higher input costs and an increase in land prices, Gov. Jared Polis and his administration have shown a lack of respect for keeping grazing land in production.

“His attempts to add green energy projects to state land board land and take away grazing has been a big concern for me and my district,” Pelton said. “Every year, we have to fight back legislation that would take away local governments’ land use authority for green energy projects. Agriculture should remain a priority when it comes to state land board and I don’t think the new director would have that priority given her past comments that she’s more concerned about ecoterrorism and rewilding.”

Pelton said he is concerned also by her apparent close relationship with First Gentleman Marlon Reis.

The State Land Board’s next public meeting is June 11 and 12 in Denver. The members of the board will decide upon Rosmarino’s appointment.

In April, two new SLB members were confirmed, James Pribyl, citizen at large representative, and Mark Harvey, production agriculture representative from Basalt.

Pribyl is a former Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioner, and he signed the letter also signed by current Commissioners Jessica Beaulieu and Jack Murphy supporting a ballot measure to criminalize mountain lion hunting. The letter resulted in a lawsuit and settlement reached by the state with Safari Club and the Sportsmen’s Alliance for violating open meetings laws.

Both were confirmed unanimously during the April 24 meeting of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and their terms will begin in June.