Rounds, Hoeven reintroduce bill to ban foreign purchases of farmland

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., last week reintroduced the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security or PASS Act, legislation to ban individuals and entities controlled by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing agricultural land and businesses located near U.S. military installations or sensitive sites.

“Foreign adversaries are buying up U.S. farmland, which is a threat not only to our food security, but our national security. Our legislation will prevent these bad actors from purchasing farmland and agricultural businesses near our strategic assets to better protect our nation from those with malign intentions,” said Hoeven.

The PASS Act is cosponsored by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Specifically, the PASS Act would: