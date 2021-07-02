Rouse and Wilson presented BIF Pioneer Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Beef Improvement Federation presented Dr. Gene Rouse, Huxley, Iowa, and Dr. Doyle Wilson, Boone, Iowa, the BIF Pioneer Award June 24 during the group’s annual research symposium in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr. Scott Greiner, Extension beef Sspecialist and professor at Virginia Tech, presented the award.

The Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to the improvement of beef cattle, honoring those who have had a major role in acceptance of performance reporting and documentation as the primary means to make genetic change in beef cattle.

Rouse’s and Wilson’s collaborative research and development of real-time ultrasound technology to evaluate body composition in the live animal, and the application of this technology in real-world tools in the form of performance measurements and expected progeny differences (EPDs) have had a profound impact on the beef industry. Their impacts were enhanced through the leadership they provided to many graduate students, breed associations, and industry partners along with BIF.

“Countless ultrasound technician trainings, symposia and workshops, as well as technician certifications were hosted by Iowa State during these years, and the concept of centralized ultrasound processing was made a reality under the leadership of Drs. Wilson and Rouse in collaboration with the American Angus Association,” Greiner said. “The tools, processes and procedures we use today for genetic improvement of beef cattle using ultrasound both here in the U.S. and globally trace to many of the pioneering efforts of Gene Rouse and Doyle Wilson.”

Rouse and Wilson have been recognized with the Beef Improvement Association Continuing Service Award and provided many contributions to the Live Animal and Carcass Evaluation Committee.

More than 400 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 53rd Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Des Moines, Iowa, and another 250 registered to participate online. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of symposium and an archive of the presentations, visit BIFSymposium.com.