Rousey SimAngus Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/08/2025
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds – North Platte, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
- Averages:
- 131 Yearling SimAngus Bulls Averaged $8,265
Top Black Bulls:
Lot 2 – $17,500. ROUSEY 4007M, DOB: 01/08/2024; SIRE: LCDR Diligence 215J; MGS: S A V Angus Acres 3205. He sold to Brad Schlueter and Family, Wood Lake, Neb.
Lot 7 – $14,000. ROUSEY 4017M, DOB: 01/12/2024; SIRE: LCDR Diligence 215J; MGS: S A V Angus Acres 3205. He sold to Larry Herd, College Station, Texas.
Lot 44 – $13,500. ROUSEY 4091M, DOB: 01/24/2024; SIRE: BRUIN envy 7248; MGS: SITZ Stellar 726D. He sold to Brad Schlueter and Family, Wood Lake, Neb.
Lot 69 – $13,500. ROUSEY 4026M, DOB: 01/19/2024; SIRE: ROUSEY Invision 2034K; MGS: LD Capitalist 316. He sold to Bobbie Jo Christensen, Arnold, Neb.
Lot 45 – $13,000. ROUSEY 4103M, DOB: 01/25/2024; SIRE: BRUIN envy 7248; MGS: SITZ Stellar 726D. He sold to Steve Kopf, Lexington, Neb.
Top Red Bulls:
Lot 90 – $23,500. ROUSEY 4078M, DOB: 01/24/2024; SIRE: CDI/NF Honor Guard 267H; MGS: 5L Leading Edge 15383-117C. He sold to Kevin Coudeyras, Burchard, Neb.
Lot 121 – $13,500. ROUSEY 4249M, DOB: 02/17/2024; SIRE: C-BAR Collateral 2031; MGS: WS Red Moon D76. He sold to Larry Herd, College Station, Texas.
Lot 142 – $13,500. ROUSEY 4159M, DOB: 01/29/2024; SIRE: WS 38 Special 20H; MGS: 5L defender 560-30Z. He sold to Kevin Bose, Arcadia, Neb.
- Comments:
The Rousey Family had a great day at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Neb. They brought to town their best set of bulls yet, and they were well-received amongst breeders from near and far. The ag building was packed with both new and repeat buyers looking to add red and black SimAngus bulls to their programs. Congratulations again to the Rousey family on a great sale.
