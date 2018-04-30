RSC releases budget with farm bill proposal

The Republican Study Committee, a conservative House caucus, this week released a budget proposal that would eliminate major programs in the farm bill.

The proposal could make it harder for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, to achieve a majority to pass the farm bill on the House floor.

The farm bill section of the proposal to achieve a balanced budget calls for food stamp "reform," ending commodity support programs, the sugar program, the dairy program and higher prices for organic crops under the crop insurance program.

The proposal would also forbid new enrollments in the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Conservation Reserve Program and eliminates a range of other programs.

The RSC, chaired by Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., has more than 150 members.