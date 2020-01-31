Ruggles Angus annual production sale was held at Tri-State Livestock in McCook, Neb.

Photo by Drew Feller

TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2020

Location: McCook, Neb.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

108 Angus Bulls average $5,470

12 Older Angus Bulls average $5,375

96 Yearling Angus Bulls average $5,482

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 12 Ruggles Confidence Plus 0643 sold for $35,000. DOB: 01/16/2019; Sired by Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to ABS Global DeForest, WI.

Lot 11 Ruggles Confidence Plus 0636 sold for $17,000. DOB: 01/15/2019; Sired by Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Krab, Inc Paxton, NE.

Lot 56 Ruggles Broken Bow 0763 sold for $14,000. DOB: 01/26/2019; Sired by KM Broken Bow 002; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Alford Echols Cooper, TX; Pullen Angus Bellevue, TX; Clean Slate Cattle Co Sulphur Springs, TX; and Bear Creek Farms Leonard, TX.

Lot 57 Ruggles Broken Bow 0764 sold for $10,000. DOB: 01/26/2019; Sired by KM Broken Bow 002; MGS: Mill Bar Hickok 7242. He sold to Quad 5 Cattle Ryegate, MT.