Rumors of more candidates for ag secretary

President-elect Trump’s potential agriculture secretaries now include Abel Maldonado, a California farmer and lieutenant governor under Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Ray Starling, who was chief of staff to Sonny Perdue when he was agriculture secretary in the first Trump administration, Politico reported Tuesday.

Other candidates previously mentioned include Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller; former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas; National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney, who was agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the first Trump administration; and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

