Runza Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef
1 tsp. salt, divided
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. minced onions
1 small head of cabbage, shredded
1 c. water
1 package dry yeast
1 c. warm water, divided
1 egg, beaten
1 1/2 c. flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Brown ground beef.
Simmer beef, 1/2 tsp. salt, pepper, onion, cabbage and water for 20 minutes.
Mix yeast and 1/2 c. warm water; let stand 5 minutes.
Add egg, 1/2 tsp. salt, flour and 1/2 c. warm water; it should make a paste.
Spread half of flour mixture into the bottom of a well-greased 8 x 8-inch pan.
Add beef filling and top with other half of flour mixture.
Bake for 25 minutes or until top is lightly browned.