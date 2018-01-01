Runza Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. minced onions

1 small head of cabbage, shredded

1 c. water

1 package dry yeast

1 c. warm water, divided

1 egg, beaten

1 1/2 c. flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Brown ground beef.

Simmer beef, 1/2 tsp. salt, pepper, onion, cabbage and water for 20 minutes.

Mix yeast and 1/2 c. warm water; let stand 5 minutes.

Add egg, 1/2 tsp. salt, flour and 1/2 c. warm water; it should make a paste.

Spread half of flour mixture into the bottom of a well-greased 8 x 8-inch pan.

Add beef filling and top with other half of flour mixture.

Bake for 25 minutes or until top is lightly browned.