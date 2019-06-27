Rupe appointed as Rural Utilities Service administrator

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s appointment of Chad Rupe as Administrator of the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service.

“Chad served us well as Rural Development State Director in Wyoming for the past two years, and we are excited for him to join the team here in Washington, D.C. With more than 15 years of experience in commercial and community banking, Chad brings much-needed expertise and knowledge to the Rural Utilities Service. I know Chad is committed to helping rural Americans prosper and thrive,” Secretary Perdue said.

Rupe has served as acting administrator for the Rural Utilities Service since April 30. Prior to stepping into that role, he served as USDA Rural Development state director of Wyoming from 2017 to 2019. During his tenure there, Rupe was a leader for rural broadband, serving on the Rural Development State Directors Broadband Working Group and assisting state government with efforts to deploy broadband in rural Wyoming. Rupe has also championed rural water utilities projects and financing for sustainable electric infrastructure investments.

Prior to being appointed as state director, Rupe worked in Rural Development’s Community Programs in Wyoming. During his time with the program, Rupe worked to underwrite and manage more than $13 million in Water and Environmental Program direct loans and $4.75 million in grants. Prior to joining USDA, Rupe spent more than 13 years in the banking industry, specializing in commercial lending in Wyoming. Rupe began his service to our country in the United States Army. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned his MBA from the University of Phoenix. He is married with three children.