Rural law enforcement lists social worker as need in dealing with animal neglect

According to Rebecca Niemiec, who was the state’s first Bureau of Animal Protection (BAP) director before returning to Colorado State University’s animal-Human Policy Center as the director, Colorado has some of the most comprehensive programs to address animal cruelty and neglect. This includes the BAP program within the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which involves a program manager, investigator, and veterinarian — all dedicated to assisting law enforcement with cruelty and neglect cases and enforcing the state’s civil remedies to address companion and domestic animal cruelty and neglect. Further, the BAP program oversees and trains approximately 100 commissioned volunteer animal protection agents (including nonprofit humane society investigators) who can assist law enforcement with cruelty investigations and provide training to local animal protection and law enforcement officials.

Niemiec’s research about the connection between mental health crises and cases of animal abuse and neglect included sitting down for 24 interviews with members of law enforcement, district attorneys, and staff and agents of the BAP. The people who are involved in investigating, prosecuting and handling animal cruelty and neglect cases cited the most common challenges to be a lack of places to take removed animals and the resources to take care of them once removed; challenges working with the district attorney’s offices; a general lack of knowledge and training on how to address cases and the documentation required; a lack of personnel to conduct investigations and required follow ups. Overwhelmingly, interviewees acknowledged the role of pet owners’ mental health challenges and difficult life circumstances driving animal cruelty and neglect. More importantly, she said, a vast majority said they had little to no resources to address mental health as an underlying driver.

When animal cruelty and neglect cases are investigated, oftentimes it involves signs of animal fighting, such as dog fighting and animal collecting. For the most part, she said these cases are not occurring within production agriculture, but often in rural communities.

Niemiec quoted law enforcement officials tasked with investigating animal neglect cases. One official said his department reached out to Adult Protective Services based on the conditions of the home dogs had been removed from.

“…but it was also a horrible condition for her and she did not get any help …we’ve had repeat offenders that they hadn’t received help in the past, and then here they are re-offending. And we’ve seen it firsthand.”

OFFENDERS NEED HELP

One official said animal abuse and animal mistreatment doesn’t happen in a vacuum and oftentimes, the individuals offending are in need of support themselves.

“I think the most impactful resource would be someone that has the ability to follow up with individuals because a lot of the behaviors that we see are behaviors that have really developed over years.”

District attorneys interviewed also decried the need for rural mental health resources, one calling rural counties mental health resource deserts.

Following her research, Niemiec’s recommendation was to increase capacity for providing mental health and social work support on cases that appear to be stemming from some sort of mental health emergency. She suggested state-provided social workers via the BAP to provide support to law enforcement, provide case follow-up to owners, and to ensure the animal owners can access resources.

Niemiec said in the past two years, there have been numerous large-scale cases where judges have ordered animals be returned to perpetrators of cruelty/neglect. These cases result in not only continued suffering of animals, but large losses in resources to humane societies and law enforcement who invested in removing and caring for the animals. All of this, she said, highlighted a need for research to better understand systemic barriers and solutions to more effectively addressing cruelty cases in the state.

The BAP announced in fall of 2023 that they would be hiring a social service and mental health contractor to connect people with resources to address difficult life circumstances and mental health challenges which are often at the root of animal mistreatment. Funding was appropriated in the 2023-24 Joint Budget Committee appropriations report to include “a total increase of $238,505 General Fund.” The Bureau of Animal Protection is appropriated $163,505 to hire a full-time Western Slope compliance investigator, a social service and mental health contractor, and additional operational funding for a fleet vehicle.

According to a CDA spokesperson, the mental health contractor position, which was recently filled, “morphed” into the community outreach and engagement specialist for the Division of Animal Welfare. According to the position description, the position leads initiatives that promote the division’s mission and available services. In addition, through engagements with the public and animal welfare stakeholders, they will advance the understanding and adoption of animal welfare practices and address emerging issues in Colorado. Through these outreach initiatives, this position will represent the department and regularly engage with BAP agents, PACFA licensees, local law enforcement agencies, district attorneys, companion animal and livestock organizations, animal owners and the general public.

This position produces written materials and conducts public engagement efforts, such as speaking engagements, educational courses and stakeholder discussions. In addition, this position oversees the implementation of the Animal Welfare Assistance Grant Program and promotes the use of division mental health services. Finally, the position assists in the development and maintenance of division databases. It regularly conducts an analysis of the inspection outcomes of the BAP program and completes analysis and research of emerging trends in animal welfare.