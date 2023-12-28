Rural Living 101

Have you moved to the country from a town or city? There is so much for you to learn. It may seem frivolous but one of the first things you need to get down when you settle into a new community is “the wave.” In rural areas, you are expected to wave at your neighbors whether you know them or not. After the first week, neglecting to do so relegates you to being a stuck-up person or at least someone who doesn’t recognize the necessity. This seemingly small gesture lets neighbors know that you can be friendly. Yes, it actually is important. Before long you’ll find yourself waving at delivery people and others you meet on your road, whether they are neighbors or not.

The manner of your personal wave isn’t so important. There is the one finger (the index finger) peeking above the steering wheel, the whole hand gesture, or anything in between. It can be your signature wave or you can change it up.

The most important word to know is “responsibility.” Things that were previously handled by the town or city are suddenly up to you to either do yourself or hire it done. The morning you wake up and have no water, you can’t phone the city. When you have your own private well, it gets more dicey. You are the troubleshooter. These are the joys of home ownership in the country.

After this week’s snowfall, this will be more real than just reading about the possibilities. When you live in an area where it snows, you will likely have to plow your own driveway if you want to get out. Does your driveway continue all the way to the county road? Are there others along your route? When you have adequate supplies and don’t need to go anywhere, you can be relaxed about it. For those who live where there is a road district, that entity receives payment from all members, and someone is hired to do the plowing. It is your responsibility to find out, preferably before the first snowfall, who is going to do move the snow. It is not if, but a when and how much snow situation. Kindly neighbors with large farm tractors may offer to do it for you, especially the first snow. Communication with the neighbor may solve your problem.

You need to figure our if you should buy a machine yourself or if you can rely on your neighbor’s good will.

Getting to know your neighbors is even more important out in the country. There are times you will need to rely on each other, even though mostly you will be independent. Harry S. Truman said, “All will concede that in order to have good neighbors, we must also be good neighbors. That applies in every field of human endeavor.”

