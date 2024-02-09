Rural mental health funding bill passes committee with ag’s support

Will

Sen. Perry Will

A pair of rural mental health bills passed through the Colorado Senate Health and Human Services committee and are bound for appropriations. SB24-055, sponsored by Sen. Perry Will, R-Dist. 5, and Sen. Janice Marchmann, D-Dist. 15, and in the House by Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Dist. 26, and Rep. Anthony Hartsook, R-Dist. 44, would create a liaison position and a working group.

Colorado Department of Agriculture Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs Jordan Beezley said CDA has held two rounds of grants to fund rural mental and behavioral health projects using one-time general funds and one-time federal funds.

“For the $200,000 we received in state general funds, CDA had 55 applications from organizations serving 63 of Colorado’s 64 counties,” he said. “In that one grant cycle, we had requests for $3.3 million in funding, 16.5 times the amount of funding we had available.”

Will Sen. Perry Will

CDA has requested an additional $500,000 in grant funding, and Beezley said the agency believes this bill is the right answer.

The bill creates a position within the Behavioral Health Administration, a rural community behavioral health liaison, to serve as a liaison between the BHA, CDA, behavioral healthcare providers, rural community leaders, agricultural communities and nonprofit organizations that serve agriculture. The bill also creates the agricultural behavioral health community of practice work group in CDA. The group is to consist of seven members, chosen by Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg to represent various groups, including one member of a statewide agricultural organization.

Marchman 2024a_marchmanjanice

The Coffee Break Project that began in La Junta was referenced by Dr. J.C. Carrica, vice president of Valley Wide Health Systems in his testimony that was in support of the program. He said it would, if implemented correctly, play a “vital role in representing those of us outside the I-25 corridor, which covers 73% of the state’s landmass and approximately 13% of the population.”

He said his organization, through the Agricultural Advisory Committee and the Coffee Break Project, has worked to build rural and agricultural competencies, outreach and support. The mission statement, “do you look after your neighbor as closely as your crop or herd,” the program has spread all across Colorado and five other Western states. The program’s partners include Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado State University, and the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Carrica said the leaders of all of these partner organizations will be instrumental in guiding the new program in such a way that would deliver on the legislative intent.

“While all of these organizations have been doing an amazing job both individually and collectively, to support our rural frontier communities, what we are missing is a consistent and influential leader at the state level,” he said. “One that will travel the state, will meet with us in person, see our facilities, learn about our unique efforts, and experience the vast and often isolated regions we proudly live in and serve.”

Jennifer Pollmiller, director of outreach, Valley Wide Health Systems, said there are a number of programs working toward a common goal and the position within the BHA could unite those efforts. Reinventing the wheel, she said, isn’t necessary when there are agriculture-led initiatives in place across the state.

Several amendments to the bill were passed that add the families of agricultural workers and rural veterans.

The bill passed through committee as amended on an 8-1 vote to advance to appropriations.

SB24-057 was presented by Sen. Tom Sullivan, D-Dist. 27. The bill would create an agricultural workforce mental health and suicide prevention program in the CDA.

Colorado Farm Bureau and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union indicated neither had been contacted by Sen. Sullivan about the bill and both took an amend position. Beezley, who represented the CDA, did not offer testimony on the bill. The bill passed on a 5-3 vote without the support of the state’s agriculture organizations.