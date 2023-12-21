Rural veterinary dilemma

Recent renewed efforts to address the shortage of veterinarians in rural areas may be helpful to some new graduates but is not likely to solve the problem. These programs simply throw money at a problem without really assessing its effectiveness or the root cause.

The previous program, Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program has been in existence for 20 years and has failed to solve the problem. So lets rename it the Rural Veterinary Workforce Act (Senate bill 2829 as reported 9-18-2023) essentially do the same thing as the VMLRP and expect a different result. Sounds like a typical government program to me.

Now I’m not opposed to assisting new graduates in addressing the inordinate cost of their education. The $75,000 they could receive over a three-year period would certainly help them work toward financial stability. The question is though, will enough new graduates choose to serve a rural community and will they stay? Failure of the VMLRP to solve the problem over the last 20 years would indicate not. Thus, let’s examine the likely cause of the problem and perhaps come up with a new solution.

If I look back at the interest of my veterinary classmates over 50 years ago, yes I am one of them, there were about equal thirds interested in large animal (including equine), mixed or small animal practice. This was likely by design where the admissions committee strove to select students not only on academic achievement but their background and interests that would ultimately serve a broad array of veterinary medical disciplines.

I saw this start to change rather dramatically 10 years later when I was a faculty member at the same school. As applicant numbers increased, applications were no longer reviewed by an acceptance committee. Instead, administrative staff were instructed to assess each applicant based on their grade point average (GPA) of all coursework and specific required scientific courses. They then would present approximately two times the number of students in the planned class size of the highest ranking applicants to the selection committee. This was quasi legally justified in stating that a student accepted with say a GPA of 3.51 over a student with a GPA of 3.50 was objective and legally defensible.

So, who did that favor? Applicants from larger schools oft time had advanced placement, honors or other designated classes that better prepared them for college than did the smaller rural schools of other students. Sorry guys, the girls in many cases are more studious and strive for higher grades and class rankings while we like sports, pickups, FFA/4-H, or the farm/ranch work at home. Academically that gave the urban/suburban girls a better chance of making that administrative cut. The result of these changes are evident today in the fact that over 80% of new graduates are women and rural communities have a continuing veterinary shortage.

Current admissions don’t seem to be solving the problem. My old school receives approximately 350 in-state and 4,000 out of state applications annually to fill a class of roughly 150 students, nearly double my class size. There are now 32 schools of veterinary medicine in the U.S. Again, almost double when I was in school but the rural need persists. Part of the answer may be in acceptance statistics from another western school where their new class is made up of 135 women, and 15 men. Only seven of those students are voicing an interest in food animal medicine. Overall, only 3% of U.S. veterinary graduates choose exclusively food animal practice which most likely is a significant part of most rural practices.

The solution, in part, is to revert to screening applicants as was done in the past and go beyond GPA numbers alone. If an applicant is from a rural area with livestock or companion animal experience, give that application a thorough review, don’t immediately pitch it in favor of an individual with a higher GPA. These applicants are more likely to return to a rural area and remain in practice there.

Look at the applicants course of undergraduate study. Are they pursuing or do they have a degree in animal science, animal/ruminant nutrition, animal breeding, epidemiology, public health or like fields of study that could benefit a rural community as compared to applicants with two or three years of ‘pre-vet’. Those other degrees just might expand that students’ practice/employment options to a point he or she could become financially solvent in a rural practice.

Plus, those rural applicants likely “walk the walk” and “talk the talk” to relate to their rural clientele. Small rural western communities can be tight knit and rather judgmental of newcomers. Having grown up there can certainly help gain acceptance.

Thus, to me, the problem and the only viable, sustainable solution from the professional side is for schools of veterinary medicine to assess and modify their applicant screening and acceptance methods that appear biased toward non-rural, predominantly female students.

As to the rural community itself, all residents and especially potential clients must support their rural practice. Take the time to learn of all the goods and services offered and support the practice with your business on a routine basis. An occasional emergency visit on your part will not offer the support to sustain a rural practice clinic over time.

As to the VMLRP or the new Workforce Act, it can be a huge asset to students that choose to participate. Such programs could be coupled with future students from rural backgrounds or a desire to serve in a rural practice and/or with other degrees that could offer expanded services to rural clients/communities. If this is done, and it will take time, then possibly a different outcome will be achieved compared to what has occurred to this point.