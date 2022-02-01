Rusk County man behind bars for theft of livestock, other charges
Charles Allen Robinson Jr. arrested near Kilgore, Texas, for crimes committed in Rusk, Shelby, Upshur and Henderson counties
When Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox showed up to Charles Allen Robinson Jr.’s home with a warrant Jan. 27, the accused didn’t go easy. In fact, it took the duo plus Department of Public Safety troopers and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department deputies to finally get him into custody — which only meant more trouble for Robinson.
He faces the following charges:
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Shelby County, related to the theft of 26 heifers
Third-degree felony, Issuance of Bad Check, Shelby County, related to payment for cattle
Third-degree felony, Theft of Livestock, Upshur County, related to theft of 13 head of cattle
Evading arrest, Rusk County
Resisting Arrest, Rusk County
Harassment/Bond Forfeiture, Upshur County
Insurance Fraud, Henderson County
All the crimes were committed in September and October 2021. The arrest was the culmination of a lengthy investigation led by Hand.
The special ranger would like to acknowledge the assistance of the following agencies and departments: Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
Robinson’s bonds are pre-set at $267,000. The bonds on the three Shelby County felony warrants will be set upon his arraignment there. The investigation continues with other charges possible. Upon conviction, the Theft of Livestock charge in Texas carries a penalty range of two to 10 years in state prison and/or $10,000 fine.
At this time, Robinson remains in custody.
Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment.
“But if something goes sideways,” he said, “TSCRA can step in to help. We’ve been doing it since 1877.”
