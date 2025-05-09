Russian drones target Ukraine dairy farm for second time killing over 100 cattle

A number of animals have shrapnel wounds after the drone explosions. Courtesy photo

Ukraine3-RFP-051225

Russian drones have targeted a Ukraine dairy farm in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine for a second time killing over 100 cattle and destroying buildings.

The destructive attack happened on Monday morning, April 28, when around 10 strike drones hit the farm killing the cattle and damaging the livestock barns and other machinery sheds.

This is the second time this farm, located in the village of Mokra Rokytna, has been attacked by the Russian army.

Oleksandr Krasovsky, the director of the farm called Agro Service SG, said all of the farm’s buildings had been hit and destroyed.

He said, “Unfortunately, this is the second attack on our farming enterprise. The first attack took place on Feb. 23, 2024, when six Shahed drones flew in at night, also damaging the barns and equipment.

“Following that attack we rebuilt and repaired everything at a significant expense. However, this time, some of the Shaheds had shrapnel charges attached to them.

A number of animals have shrapnel wounds after the drone explosions. Courtesy photo Ukraine3-RFP-051225

WOUNDED COWS

“This means, as a result of the explosions, many of our animals have shrapnel wounds to their necks and stomachs. Some of them had to be put down due to this,” Krasovsky said.

Krasovsky is a member of the Ukrainian Agri Council, the non-governmental farmers union that lobbies for farmers in the country.

UAC chairman, Andrii Dykun, said the enemy used 10 strike drones, presumably of the Geran-2 type, to attack the Agro Service SG farm.

Dykun said, “This farm ran a total of 281 dairy cows. At least 100 animals were killed by the Russian strikes. The exact number will not be known until all the rubble has been cleared.

Damage to the livestock barns has been extensive following the drone attack. Courtesy photo Ukraine2-RFP-051225

“The intense shelling damaged a calf barn, three cowsheds, storage facilities, an administrative building, and a number of agricultural machines and equipment.” he said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia, Ukraine’s agricultural sector has suffered total losses of over US$80 billion. Of this, $11.2 billion is direct losses in terms of destroyed enterprises, equipment, livestock and agricultural machinery.

From the night of April 27 to April 28 the Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region launching 166 strike UAVs and other types of decoy drones from the areas of Kursk, Millerovo and Oryol in Russia.

These strikes primarily targeted the Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces managed to counteract some of the strikes using aviation, air defense missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups.