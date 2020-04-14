S.D. meat plant a COVID-19 hotspot as Noem resists order
South Dakota has become a hotspot for the coronavirus, with more than 300 cases in one Sioux Falls meat plant, while Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continues to resist issuing a shelter-in-place order, The Washington Post reported.
South Dakota will be the first state to test hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the novel coronavirus in a statewide clinical trial, Noem announced Monday while local media also noted continuing increases in cases.
