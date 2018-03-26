 Salad with Cherries and Goat Cheese | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

4 c. arugula
2 c. baby spinach
1/3 c. thinly vertically sliced red onion
1 1/2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. honey
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 small garlic clove, minced
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 c. Rainier cherries, halved and pitted
1 oz. crumbled goat cheese
1/4 c. salted dry-roasted pistachios

Combine arugula, spinach and onion in a large bowl.
Combine juice, mustard, honey, salt, black pepper and garlic in a medium bowl, stirring wtih a whisk.
Gradually drizzle in olive oil, stirring constantly with a whisk.
Drizzle dressing over salad, and toss gently to coat.
Arrange 1 1/2 c. salad on each of four plates.
Top each with 1/4 c. cherries, 1 tbsp. cheese and 1 tbsp. pistachios.