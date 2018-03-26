Salad with Cherries and Goat Cheese | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 c. arugula

2 c. baby spinach

1/3 c. thinly vertically sliced red onion

1 1/2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. honey

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 c. Rainier cherries, halved and pitted

1 oz. crumbled goat cheese

1/4 c. salted dry-roasted pistachios

Combine arugula, spinach and onion in a large bowl.

Combine juice, mustard, honey, salt, black pepper and garlic in a medium bowl, stirring wtih a whisk.

Gradually drizzle in olive oil, stirring constantly with a whisk.

Drizzle dressing over salad, and toss gently to coat.

Arrange 1 1/2 c. salad on each of four plates.

Top each with 1/4 c. cherries, 1 tbsp. cheese and 1 tbsp. pistachios.