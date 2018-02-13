Sales closing dates near for most crops

WASHINGTON — Last year's hurricanes, wildfires and droughts, devastated parts of the south, midwest, northern plains and California, and were a stark reminder that agriculture is an inherently risky business. Federal crop insurance indemnities for these disasters totaled more than $1 billion in 2017.

"The prosperity of the rural economy depends on our farmers and ranchers and their ability to bounce back from adverse conditions," said Farm Production and Conservation Acting Deputy Under Secretary Robert Johansson. "Crop insurance is central to a strong farm safety net, and producers should talk with their agents to purchase their coverage before the sales closing date."

To prepare for this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency urges farmers to sign up for crop insurance before the sales closing dates for eligible 2018 spring crops. The sales closing dates for most spring-planted crops is March 15.

Federal crop insurance helps producers recover after severe weather and manage other business risks. RMA implemented a number of program improvements for the 2018 year. Coverage is available for nearly every commodity, including fruit, vegetable and organic, with crop specific plans or the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection policy.

Sales closing dates vary by crop, state and county. More information about deadlines are available in the RMA Actuarial Browser. To discuss dates and options, producers should contact their local agent. Learn more at http://www.rma.usda.gov.