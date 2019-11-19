Salesforce drops beef from conference

Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, will bring 11,700 people to the city for a conference this week, but it won’t serve beef, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The move will save 9 million gallons of water and make the conference, called Dreamforce, more environmentally sustainable, the company said.

Lia Biondo, director of policy and outreach at the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, told the Chronicle in an email, “U.S. cattle producers utilize grazing animals to complement the native range and prairie ecosystems, while also preserving open spaces and protecting the land from becoming, let’s say, another resource-intensive conference center.”