Sallie Clark to serve as state director for USDA Rural Development in Colorado

DENVER — The Trump Administration recently appointed Sallie Clark as the new state director for USDA Rural Development in Colorado. Clark begins her new role with the agency on Nov. 13.

Clark is a former county commissioner representing El Paso County, Colorado, city councilmember, well known small-business entrepreneur, served in leadership with Colorado Counties, Inc., and is past president of the National Association of Counties. Clark has extensive background at all levels of government, has a broad understanding of rural issues and federal agencies and has the reputation of a hard-working public servant. Clark and her husband, Welling, have made Colorado their home since 1985 and own and operate a successful business located in Colorado Springs, Colo. "It is an honor to be selected by the president to fill the extremely important role of state director of Rural Development in Colorado," Clark said. "I look forward to working with the president, secretary of agriculture, and the assistant to the secretary for rural development to increase rural prosperity and enhance customer service through innovation and partnerships in our state."

As state director, Clark will use her leadership experience to oversee Rural Development programs in a customer-focused manner to restore prosperity in rural Colorado. Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov.