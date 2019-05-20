Salmonella infections reported in 21 states

CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry.

Fifty-two people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 21 states.

Five (19%) people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Twenty-eight of ill people were children younger than 5 years.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that contact with backyard poultry (such as chicks and ducklings) from multiple hatcheries is the likely source of these outbreaks.

In interviews, 23 (70%) of 33 ill people reported contact with chicks and ducklings.

People reported obtaining chicks and ducklings from several sources, including agricultural stores, websites and hatcheries.

People can get sick with Salmonella infections from touching backyard poultry or their environment. These birds can be carrying Salmonella bacteria but appear healthy and clean and show no signs of illness.

Follow these tips to stay healthy with your backyard flock:

Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam.

Adults should supervise handwashing by young children.

Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.

Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.

Children younger than 5, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems shouldn’t handle or touch chicks, ducklings or other poultry.

Don’t eat or drink where poultry live or roam.

Don’t kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth.

Stay outdoors when cleaning any equipment or materials used to raise or care for poultry, such as cages, or feed or water containers.

For a complete list of recommendations, visit the Healthy Pets, Healthy People website section on backyard poultry.