Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef; to date 120 people in 22 states sickened

CDC continues to advise consumers and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell recalled ground beef produced by JBS Tolleson, Inc., which is linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-10-18/index.html.

Updates:

Sixty-three more ill people have been reported from 14 states since the last update on Oct. 4, 2018, bringing the total number of sick people to 120 in 22 states.

Six more states reported ill people: Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Thirty-three people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The most recent illness started on Sept. 28, 2018.

On Oct. 4, 2018, JBS Tolleson, Inc., of Tolleson, Ariz., recalled approximately 6.5 million pounds of beef products, including ground beef, which may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Visit the USDA-FSIS website for a list of stores and states where the recalled ground beef was sold. The list is organized by state in alphabetical order.

This investigation is ongoing, and CDC will provide updates when more information is available.

ADVICE TO CONSUMERS

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell recalled beef products and should check food storage and freezers for them.

Consumers who have ground beef in their homes labeled with the establishment number "EST. 267" should check the USDA-FSIS website for a list of stores and states where recalled ground beef was sold. The meat was sold under many different brand names at many different stores, and the establishment mark is the best way to identify recalled beef.

Do not eat recalled ground beef. Return it to the store or throw it away.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled ground beef.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

If you have further questions about this outbreak, please call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department.