Salmonella sickens 8; investigation continues

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella illness at Aims Community College. This illness may be associated with catered events held at Aims on Feb. 9 and 13, 2018. The Feb. 9 event has one confirmed Salmonella case that had about 70 people attend. The Feb. 13 event has two confirmed cases that was attended by 400 people. Of the eight confirmed Salmonella cases, six adults reside in Weld County, one in Larimer, and one in Boulder County. The events were catered by an outside restaurant, the Burrito Delight, located in Fort Lupton, Colo. The public is not at risk and the restaurant is now closed for the duration of the investigation.

"Salmonella is a bacteria that causes symptoms like diarrhea, upset stomach, fever and occasionally vomiting," said Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH, executive director of the Weld County Health Department. "Symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover on their own. Anyone who suspects they became ill should contact their health care provider." For some people, the diarrhea may become so severe that they require hospitalization. Symptoms typically appear 6-72 hours after eating contaminated food and will typically last for four to seven days without treatment. However, in severe cases, the symptoms may last longer.

For questions from the public related to this investigation, please call the Health Department at (970) 304-6410. For a non-staffed hotline (available 24/7), please call (970) 300-4457. Additional information about this investigation can be found on the Health Department website at: http://www.weldhealth.org. Information about Salmonella can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html.