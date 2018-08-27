Sanders to introduce bill to require big employers to pay for SNAP

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans to introduce a bill on Sept. 5 — the same day that farm bill conferees meet — that would impose a 100 percent tax on government benefits including food stamps received by workers at companies with 500 or more employees, The Washington Post reported.

"For example, if an Amazon employee receives $300 in food stamps, Amazon would be taxed $300," the story said, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the formal name for food stamps.

"Sanders wants large employers such as Amazon, Walmart and McDonald's to fully cover the cost of food stamps, public housing, Medicaid and other federal assistance received by their employees," the story said.

"The goal, he said, is to force corporations to pay a living wage and curb roughly $150 billion in taxpayer dollars that go to funding federal assistance programs for low-wage workers each year."