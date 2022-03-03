Sandhill Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 03/01/2022
Location: Sidney Livestock Market Center-Sidney, Montana
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages
52 Bulls Average $3827
Sale Highlights
Lot 3 at $8250, SRJJ JUSTIFIED 1007, DOB 2/16/21, 5L LEADING EDGE 1583417C x WFL MERLIN 018A, Sold to McCann Red Angus, Lewiston, Idaho
Lot 4 at $6,000, SRJJ FORTUNATES SON 1151, DOB 4/4/21, RED U2 FORTUNATE SON 382F x PIE CODE RED 199, Sold to Jim Funiman, Leiter, Wyoming
Lot 26 at $5500, SRJJ BLUE COLLAR 1162, DOB 3/27/22, RED U2 BLUE COLLAR 295E x CRUMP PACESETTER 491, Sold to Tom Laible, Merna, Nebraska
Lot 2 at $5000, SRJJ LEADING EDGE 1012, DOB 2/21/21, 5L LEADING EDGE 15383-117C x SRJJ HARVESTOR 093, Sold to Mike German
Lot 6 at 5000, SRJJ FORTUNATE SON 1160, DOB 3/21/21, RED U2 FORTUNATE SON 382F x SRJJ MTX CHEROKEE A011, Sold to Darren Hagen, Glendive, Montana
Comments
Andrew and McKenzie Johnson hosted the 8th Annual Sandhill Red Angus Annual Production Sale March 1 at Sidney Livestock Market Center in Sidney, Mont. Sandhill Red Angus has a reputation for building their bulls by starting with the females, they demand their cattle to be productive and functional and back their product with great customer service.
