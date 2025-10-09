Sandhills Ranch Internships conclude for the season

Interns, mentors and the Sandhills Task Force gathered for a wrap-up event in Halsey, Neb. Courtesy photo

As summer comes to an end, so does the 2025 season of the Sandhills Ranch Internships. Over the past three months, 13 interns have been working on ranches throughout the Sandhills, side by side with experienced ranchers and participating in the daily activities of ranch life.

To celebrate this achievement, interns, mentors and the Sandhills Task Force gathered for a wrap-up event in Halsey. The day included a tour of Downing Ranch, where Tim, Bonnie and Brett Downing showcased important sites, emphasizing cross-fencing and water systems that have improved their carrying capacity and pasture health. The Downings also highlighted the value of continuous learning and sustainable practices. This tour provided an excellent conclusion to a summer dedicated to ranching and offered a valuable learning experience.

After the tour, participants gathered at the Community Building in Halsey for a recap meeting and dinner. They shared memorable experiences and discussed potential improvements to the program. Many interns expressed newfound confidence and a desire to pursue careers in ranching. These internships provided valuable knowledge and skills in ranching, while also emphasizing important values such as responsibility, resilience, and care for the land and livestock. These values are essential not only in ranching but also in their communities.

We would like to express our gratitude to the interns for their dedication and hard work. We also thank the ranch families for welcoming them into their homes and sharing their ranch operations, as well as the communities that have embraced them. Here’s to the next generation of ranchers and agricultural leaders, who are shaped by experiences like these.

To read more about the Sandhills Ranch Internship Program, visit http://www.sandhillstaskforce.org/ranch-internship . For more information, please contact kylee@sandhillstaskforce.org or call/text (308) 340-2781.