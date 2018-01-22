Santa Fe-Style Quinoa Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
January 22, 2018
1 1/2 c. water
1/2 c. picante sauce
1 c. quinoa, rinsed under cold water
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/4 tsp. salt
Black pepper to taste
15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained.
1 1/2 c. yellow corn kernels, drained and cooled
1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 tbsp. canola oil
In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the water, picante sauce, quinoa, cumin, salt and pepper.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium.
Cover and cook until the liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let stand 5 minutes.
Uncover and toss with a fork.
Transfer to a large bowl and let cool slightly.
Add remaining ingredients to the quinoa, tossing well to combine.
Serve slightly warm.