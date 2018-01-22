Santa Fe-Style Quinoa Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 1/2 c. water

1/2 c. picante sauce

1 c. quinoa, rinsed under cold water

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. salt

Black pepper to taste

15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained.

1 1/2 c. yellow corn kernels, drained and cooled

1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp. canola oil

In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the water, picante sauce, quinoa, cumin, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium.

Cover and cook until the liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let stand 5 minutes.

Uncover and toss with a fork.

Transfer to a large bowl and let cool slightly.

Add remaining ingredients to the quinoa, tossing well to combine.

Serve slightly warm.