Saturday at National Western sees contestants moving to top of leader board

DENVER — Saturday was a stellar day at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo for the Bradshaw family of Beaver, Utah.

CoBurn Bradshaw was consistently one of the best saddle bronc riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association from 2015 to 2018. He qualified for rodeo’s championship, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo each of those years and won the title for having the highest total score through 10 rounds of competition in Las Vegas the last time he was there.

The next year, he was outside the top 15 that qualify. Then he was busy building a business to support his family. Bradshaw is married to a member of the famous saddle bronc riding family, the Wrights. He and his wife Rebecca, who is an aunt to current world champion, Stetson Wright, made the trip to Denver a family affair.

Their oldest son, Lafe, competed in the fan-favorite mutton bustin, then they got to watch as dad got on his second horse in the saddle bronc riding where he scored 83-points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Thunder on Saturday morning.

Bradshaw rode his first horse here on Friday night and leads that round. He has the highest total on two rides with 167.5 points. With that total score, he will be back here in one week to compete at the rodeo’s semifinals.

Dawson Hay took the lead in the second round of saddle bronc riding Saturday night. Hay, who just competed at his second NFR rode Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue for 85.5 points. Hay, a second-generation saddle bronc rider, has a total of 165 points and is also looking good for the semifinals in the Denver Coliseum.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Fourth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Ty Blessing, De Soto, Kan., on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Lightning and Henry Watkins, Ririe, Idaho on Cervi Brother’s Frontier Hostage, 78.5 points each. 3, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, 78. 4, (tie) Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho and Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., and Billy Bolden, Oglala, S.D., 4.8 each. 4, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 4.9.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Holz, Springfield, S.D., and Ty Talsma, Avon, S.D., 5.5. 2, (tie), Zane Murphy, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Dusty Taylor, Craig, Colo.; and Coy Rahlmann, Elsinore, Mo., and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 5.6 seconds each. 4, Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Lane Mitchell, Stephenville, Texas, 7.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 83 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Thunder. 2, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 82.5. 3, Creighton Curly, Allentown, Ariz., 77. 4, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 73.

Tie-Down Roping: 1 (tie), Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., and Kase Bacque, Huntsville, Texas, 8.0 seconds each. 3, Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 8.1. 4, Clint Graves, Oxford, Kan., 8.6.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Jimmie smith, McDade, Texas, 15.25 seconds. 2, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 15.32. 3, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., 15.40. 4, Abby Phillips, Marshall, Texas, 15.43.

Bull Riding: (three rides)1, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 80 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Wooster. 2, Clayton Savage, Banner, Wyo., 79.5. 3, Steve Woolsey, Payson, Utah, 70.

Fifth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 84.5 points on Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo’s Unforgiven Too. 2, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 84. 3, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 81.5. 4, Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.6 seconds. 2, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.7. 3, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 4.8. 4, Chase Black, Caolville, Utah, 5.4.

Team Roping: 1, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 4.9 seconds. 2, Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 6.1. 3, Robert Ansley, Moriarity, N.M., and James Gilliland, Edgewood, N.M., 6.2. 4, J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo, Crescent, Okla., 6.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1 (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Power Supply and Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Moving Shadows, 79.5 points each. 3, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 79. 4, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 73.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 7.8. 2, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 8.6. 3, J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.9 seconds. 4, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.6.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, N.M., 14.72 seconds. 2, Kelly Brunner, Millsap, Texas, 15.15. 3, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 15.33. 4, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.6.

Bull Riding: (one qualified ride) Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 77 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Wound Up.

Sixth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s High River. 2, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 83. 3, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 82. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 80.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 3.6. 2, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 5.2. 3, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 5.3. 4, Jace Garthwaite, Powell Butte, Ore., 6.0.

Team Roping: (one time) Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 16.2 seconds.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 85.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue. 2, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 82. 3, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 80. 4, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 77.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Michael Otero, Millsap, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Jesse Clifton, Springtown, Texas, 7.9. 3, Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 9.0. 4, Trampus Quarnberg, Annabella, Utah, 9.4.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 15.05 seconds. 2, Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, N.M., 15.18. 3, Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo., 15.19. 4, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 15.29.

Bull Riding: 1, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 84.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Dim Tricks. 2, Andy Allred, Cleveland, Utah, 83.5. 3, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 82.5. 4, T.J. Schmidt, Belle Fourche, S.D., 80.5.