SBA to begin accepting PPP applications today

The Small Business Administration will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program loan applications today at 10:30 a.m. EDT, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced late Friday.

“This will ensure that SBA has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation,” Carranza and Mnuchin said.

SBA will accept applications from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower, they said.

“We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously. All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply. Borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan.”