Scalise announces immigration, farm bill votes in June

The House will vote on a conservative immigration bill the third week of June and on Friday, June 22, vote again on the farm bill that failed last week, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters May 21, according to a report in Roll Call.

"We're looking at moving the farm bill on June 22 and having the Goodlatte-McCaul bill come up the third week of June," Scalise told reporters.

All Democrats and 30 Republicans voted against the farm bill on final passage. The bill's prospects are still uncertain. Some Republicans voted against the bill because they wanted a vote on an immigration while others objected to the lack of amendments to curb farm program benefits. Republican members from more liberal urban areas objected to work requirements and stricter accessibility rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Republicans are also divided over the immigration issue. While some want a vote on a bill to limit legal immigration others have signed a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill to protect the young, undocumented students known as the Dreamers.

Meanwhile, the conflict within the GOP caucus over immigration is threatening the hold of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on his job, Politico reported.