Scalise: House to take up CR under suspension of the rules

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., late Monday announced that the House today would take up H.R. 6363, the bill to fund the government after Nov. 17 and extend the farm bill under suspension of the rules.

Putting the bill on the suspension calendar means that floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

With a government shutdown looming Friday, opposition to the bill among Democrats is softening while it is intensifying among Republicans, The New York Times reported late Monday.

The Senate did not follow its plan to vote Monday evening on a motion to invoke cloture on a legislative vehicle for a continuing resolution.

The House is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 10:30 a.m. and last votes expected at 4:20 p.m., according to the schedule Scalise released.

Scalise listed consideration of the fiscal year 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to be considered under a rule before the continuing resolution.

The House Rules Committee released a structured rule for the Labor-HHS-Education bill.