Schalla earns CFD Xtreme Bulls Championship

Wacey Schalla from Arapaho, Okla., won the first Cheyenne Frontier Days Xtreme Bulls title after riding Universal Pro Rodeo’s bull named Debo for 91.5 points. Schalla had a total of 182 points on two bulls to earn the championship. CFD photo by Click Thompson

Schalla

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls event at Cheyenne Frontier Days saw excited fans, motivated contestants and big payoffs.

Competition was held during the night show portion of the Western celebration on July 21 and 22. Forty of the world’s best competed for a total purse of over $100,000. Night one saw world champion Stetson Wright from Beaver, Utah, score 92.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Rank Frank. Oklahoma’s Wacey Schalla finished in second place with a 90.5.

The second night, Schalla, who makes his home in Arapaho finished at the top of the board with a 91.5-point ride on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Debo. The 2023 world champion, Ky Hamilton finished second and Wright was third.

The title here was awarded based on a total score from the two rides and Schalla narrowly edged Wright for the historical win. Schalla had a total score of 182 earnings $28,607. Wright, who has earned numerous championships at Cheyenne’s rodeo had 181.5 points. He earned $24,127.

Hamilton finished third with 180 points earning $18,612. There were five of the riders who were successful on two rides.

Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo action continues Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. with Quarter Finals 5. Frontier Nights will see musical entertainment back on stage.

The following are results from the second night of the Cheyenne Frontier Days PRCA Xtreme Bulls.

Round 2: 1, Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., 91.5 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Debo, $10,340. 2, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 90.5, $7,927. 3, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 89, $5,859. 4, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 88.5, $3,791. 5, (tie) Wade Tuni, Rock Point, Ariz., and Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 88, $2,068. 7, Ramon De Souza, Decatur, Texas, 87, $1,379. 8, (tie) Cooper James, Erda, Utah, and Colton Byram, Mound City, Kan., 86.5, $517.

Total on two: 1, Schalla, 182, $10,340. 2, Wright, $7,927. 3, Hamilton, 180, $5,859. 4, Sellars, 174.5, $3,791. 5, Colten Fritzlan, 174, $2,413. (on one) 6, Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, Kan., 89.5, $1,723. 7, J.R. Stratford, Byers, Kan., 89, $1,379. 8, (tie) Ernie Courson Jr., Okeechobee, Fla., and Hudson Bolton, Milan, Tenn., 88.5, $517 each.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 21. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., on Brookman Rodeo’s 3 Ten to Yuma; Tucker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., on Brookman Rodeo’s Lonely Smile; and Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, on United Pro Rodeo’s Marie Leveau, 88 points, $2,042 each. 4, (tie) Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La.; Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., and Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $227 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Rylee George, Oakdale, Calif., 4.3 seconds, $3,157. 2, Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., and Sequin Brewer, Union City, Okla., 4.6, $1,973 each. 4, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Pueblo, Colo., 5.4, $789.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 12.3 seconds, $2,000. 2, Bryce Derrer, Portales, N.M., 12.6, $1,500. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 12.8, $1,000. 4, Cody Stewart, Janesville, Calif., 13.1, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 88.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Satisfaction, $2,643. 2, Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 86.5, $1,982. 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 85, $1,321. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $661.

Team Roping: 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Buddy Hawkins III, Stephenville, Texas, 8.8 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 9.4, $1,500 each. 3, Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, Wash., and Jaydon Warner, Tropic, Utah, 10.3, $1,000 each. 4, (tie) Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas; and Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada, 10.9, $250 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Garrett Oates, Huntsville, Texas, 5.8 seconds, $2,000. 2, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 6.6, $1,500. 3, Gary Gilbert, Paradise, Texas, 6.8, $1,000. 4, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 7.3, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.42 seconds, $2,487. 2, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.44, $1,865. 3, Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, 17.47 $1,244. 4, Hadley Tidwell, La Luz, N.M., 17.55, $622.

Bull Riding: 1, Hayes Weight, Goshen, Utah, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Time Bomb, $2,662. 2, (tie) Jestyn Woodward, Custer, S.D., and Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 85.5, $1,664 each. 4, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 85, $666.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round leaders): 1, Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo., 79.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s 419. 2, Josue Molina, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 79. 3, Regan Lyons, Snyder, Texas, 77.5. 4, Tag Moses, Keenesburg, Colo., 77. (second round leaders) 1, Molina, 80 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s 158. 2, Moses, 76.5. 3, Nunn, 74. 4, Lyons 73. (overall leaders) 1, Molina, 159. 2, (tie) Nunn and Moses, 143.5 each. 4, Lyons 140.5.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Skomkic, $600. 2, Kicked in the Belly, $450. 3, Graves Team, $300. 4, Plan C, $150.