Schemm appointed to serve as state executive director for USDA’s FSA in Kansas

The Trump Administration recently appointed David Schemm as the new state executive director (SED) for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Kansas. Schemm joined the Kansas FSA team on May 5, 2025.

“When America’s farming communities prosper, the entire nation thrives. This new group of USDA appointees will ensure President Trump’s America First agenda is a reality in rural areas across the country. I am grateful for the leadership of these new state directors and look forward to their work reorienting the agency to put Farmers First again,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“FSA state executive directors serve in a critical role carrying out USDA’s mission at the state level — ensuring that our focus is on meeting the needs of local agricultural producers by putting farmers and ranchers first,” said FSA Administrator Bill Beam. “Rural communities need our support now more than ever. Our newly appointed state leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their position as SED and they will play an integral role in shaping the future of agriculture in their state.”

Schemm returns to FSA where he previously served as the FSA state executive director for Kansas during President Trump’s first term. Before that, he served as ag adviser for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall for two years. He has a long history of involvement and leadership with the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers board and the National Association of Wheat Growers. Schemm also served on the board for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and served on the A-Team Innovation and Sustainability for United States Grains Council.

As SED, Schemm is responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in Kansas. These commodity, conservation, credit and disaster assistance programs ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food, fiber and fuel supply for all Americans.

K-State applied swine nutrition team to receive Don L. Good Impact Award

A team of current and former Kansas State University faculty members and students that has driven progress in swine nutrition and management for more than three decades has been named the 2025 recipient of the Don L. Good Impact Award.

The K-State applied swine nutrition team will be recognized at the K-State Department of Animal Science and Industry’s Family & Friends Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan.

The award, presented by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc., is named in honor of Good, former head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, to recognize positive impact on the livestock and meat industry or agriculture.

In announcing this year’s award, LMIC cited the K-State applied swine nutrition team’s longstanding impact of innovative research, industry collaboration and commitment to student development that continues to shape swine nutrition practices across the globe.

The team is currently led by Mike Tokach, Bob Goodband, Joel DeRouchey, Jason Woodworth, Jordan Gebhardt, and Katelyn Gaffield, but in actuality, it is much larger than those six.

“The K-State applied swine nutrition team encompasses current and former faculty and more than 130 graduate students who are now employed across commercial swine operations, feed and nutritional ingredient suppliers, genetic companies and academia,” said DeRouchey, a swine specialist for K-State Research and Extension.

For more than 30 years, the team has driven progress in swine nutrition and management through applied research that addresses real-world challenges. Their work in nutrient requirement modeling, feed ingredient optimization, and improved in-barn management through both university and large-scale field trials has become a cornerstone of the program to enhance efficiency and profitability for swine producers.

According to a news release from the LMIC, the team’s greatest impact has been its ability to bridge the gap between scientific research and commercial swine production. Their leadership builds on a strong foundation shaped by faculty and students whose contributions helped establish and grow the program’s reputation and reach.

Graduates of the program lead nutrition programs for 15 of the 20 largest swine production systems in the U.S. The team conducts research with four of the remaining five, meaning they maintain active relationships with 19 of the top 20 systems nationwide. Their influence helps develop students in the classroom and through research to decision-making careers across the industry.

“The K-State applied swine nutrition team has influenced nearly every corner of the pork industry,” said Justin Janssen, LMIC board president. “They’ve advanced science, mentored future leaders and improved profitability and sustainability for producers. The LMIC is honored to recognize them with the Don L. Good Impact Award.”



More information, along with registration for the Oct. 18 K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion, will be available online at www.asi.k-state.edu/familyandfriends, and the reunion’s social media channels.