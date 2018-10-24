Schick of Red Cloud, Neb., recognized as Outstanding Young Range Professional

Bradley Schick, of Red Cloud Neb., was recently awarded the 2018 Nebraska Section, Society for Range Management, Outstanding Young Range Professional Award. This award recognizes contributions of younger range professionals to the advancement of the art and science of rangeland management.

Schick is currently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Systems Extension educator for eight counties in South-Central Nebraska. Before moving into extension, Schick worked at UNL as a research manager and technician where he worked with grazing management and improvement practices such as patch-burn grazing, pasture establishment, ruminant nutrition, native grass restoration and ruminant nutrition.

Schick has worked with a number of range and resource-oriented organizations including Nebraska Grazing Land Coalition, Nebraska Grazing Conference, Twin Valley Weed Management Area and Webster County Natural Resources Conservation Foundation. He is active in professional societies including Society for Range Management and American Society of Animal Science.

Schick grew up on a family farming operation west of Battle Creek, Neb., and attended Concordia University in Seward, Neb., where he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology with an emphasis in organismal environmental biology and a minor in chemistry and physical science. Schick earned his master's degree in range and forage sciences at UNL in 2016. His graduate work focused on smooth bromegrass managements for grazing cattle and compared carbon dioxide flux, soil nutrient movement and dung decomposition among different management treatments. During this time, he was also involved in other rangeland management activities and projects including prescribed burns, patch-burn grazing and plant response to timing of drought.

Schick developed an interest in rangelands and grasslands at an early age and is continuing to build upon that interest through his dedication to helping farmers and ranchers through his activities as a beef systems educator. The Nebraska Section, SRM recognizes Schick for his involvement in rangeland management and dedication to grazingland improvement