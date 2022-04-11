Schmidt Cattle Company 34th Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Sale date: 03/30/2022
Sheridan Livestock Auction Co. Rushville, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Average:
80 Bulls Avg. $5,784.
Lot 131J SCC Credit 131J pld Sold for $12,000.00 to Dennis Hulm – Meadow, SD
Lot 105 SCC Patriot 105J pld Sold for $11,000.00 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD
Lot 47J SCC Crossroads 47J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to J&B Bartak Cattle – Anselmo, NE
Lot 93J SCC Jesse James 93J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to Raabe Brothers – Norfolk, NE
Comments
For Schmidt Cattle Company 34th Annual Bull Sale, the morning brought some much needed moisture for Rushville, Neb., with some snow. The bulls that Randy Schmidt and family brought sold strong through out the sale and lead by the Lot 131 SCC Credit 131J.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User