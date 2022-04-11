Randy Schmidt makes opening comments prior to the 34th annual bull sale. Photo by Jake Stamant.



TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Sale date: 03/30/2022

Sheridan Livestock Auction Co. Rushville, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Average:

80 Bulls Avg. $5,784.

Lot 131J SCC Credit 131J pld Sold for $12,000.00 to Dennis Hulm – Meadow, SD

Lot 105 SCC Patriot 105J pld Sold for $11,000.00 to Todd O’Connor – Philip, SD

Lot 47J SCC Crossroads 47J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to J&B Bartak Cattle – Anselmo, NE

Lot 93J SCC Jesse James 93J Pld Sold for $10,000.00 to Raabe Brothers – Norfolk, NE

Even the snow falling didn't stop folks from going in the pens and studying the sale offering. Photo by Jake Stamant



Comments

For Schmidt Cattle Company 34th Annual Bull Sale, the morning brought some much needed moisture for Rushville, Neb., with some snow. The bulls that Randy Schmidt and family brought sold strong through out the sale and lead by the Lot 131 SCC Credit 131J.