Schneider to perform in Parker, Colo.

John Schneider, aka Bo Duke from the Duke of Hazzard, will be performing in Parker, Colo., on Aug. 21.

Photo by Harrison Funk

John Schneider wrapped filming of a movie at his studio headquarters in Holden, La., to hit the road with his band, Stars and Bars. They will be performing two separate shows at Colorado’s Parker Arts Pace Center on Aug. 21, complete with a meet and greet.

Schneider’s film set is just across his yard, lush with live oaks. The studios are also home to Bo’s Extravaganza, an event that draws Bo Duke and Dukes of Hazzard fans to swap memorabilia, meet Schneider, attend a classic car show, and enjoy live music. Last year’s event ended with the Bellamy Brothers and was filmed to be used as part of Stand on It, a tribute to Smokey and the Bandit. It was at the 2019 event that Schneider said he jumped the General Lee for the first time, a longtime goal and thrill for him.

Though he has recorded 22 albums, appeared in The Haves and Have Nots, Smallville, and Dancing with the Stars, his role as Bo Duke is a favorite of many fans. From the time it began in 1979, Schneider said the show attracted children who enjoyed it and it continues to do so today. He frequently hears from fans who recall waiting for Fridays, which were Dukes of Hazzard nights.

“Isn’t it amazing?” he said. “I mean, how many changes has the world gone through since 1979 and it still works. I think that’s great.”

Success, he said, is when preparation meets opportunity but failure to recognize an opportunity, it’ll be missed. Schneider said he realized his purpose through his work, be it in music, acting, or through his work with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which he co-founded.

On stage, he will be singing a wide array of songs from the 23 albums he has released, including his current hit, Long Way from Lonely. He said his music is a mix of country, Southern Rock and the Blues. Tickets for the show can be purchased at parkerarts.org.​ ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 768-0024.