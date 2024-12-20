Scholarships awarded by Greeley Stampede Foundation

Annually the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to graduating Weld County high school seniors as part of the mission to support students pursuing higher education. Since the establishment of the foundation in 2001, more than 680 students have received over $1 million in scholarships and grants. In recent years, the foundation has expanded the program to include scholarships for students that are already working towards achieving their higher education goals. These include the continuation, collegiate rodeo athlete and first responder scholarships.

The continuation scholarship is awarded to two students that received the foundations scholarship as high school seniors. The continuation scholarship is an additional award of $2,500 to extend assisting the students as they pursue their higher education journey. This year, and the first continuation recipients, the scholarships were awarded to Paige Hill of the University of Northern Colorado and nursing student, Makynna Hollis at Fort Hays State University. Hill, studying sports and exercise science on the pre-med track, commented that, “knowing that there are people that support and believe in me really contributed to my success this year helping me to push myself knowing that I’m representing something bigger than myself.”

To support collegiate rodeo athletes as part of the Greeley Stampede’s mission to preserve our western heritage, the foundation awards one $2,500 rodeo scholarship to assist with tuition. The 2024 recipient of the rodeo scholarship is Colorado Mesa University student Josie Roselle, currently studying nursing. Josie, a graduate of Eaton High School, competes on the CMU rodeo team in barrel racing and breakaway roping. This is the second year Josie has earned the foundation’s rodeo scholarship award.

Started in 2023, the Stampede Foundation partnered with Aims Community College to provide a scholarship to a student enrolled in EMS, EMT, paramedic, or fire science to support future first responders. The 2024 recipient of the scholarship is Paul Cangilla. Cangilla, a graduate from Greeley West High School, is working towards a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration. Cangilla currently works for the Adams County Fire Rescue. According to Cangilla, the funds from the scholarship “is a pivotal piece to my success in earning my degree.”

Congratulations to all of the higher education scholarship recipients for 2024. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to your studies and community have truly paid off. The Greeley Stampede Foundation remains committed to supporting the educational aspirations of students. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming opportunities including the new All-Around Champion Impact $100,000 scholarship.

In 2024 K-State wins the judging trifecta

State University Livestock Judging Team won National Champion honors at the 2024 North American International Livestock Exposition Judging Contest in Louisville, Ky. The team was recognized Tuesday, Nov. 19, following the competition on Monday.

Winning the bronze bull wraps up an historic year with K-State teams winning national honors in Meat Animal Evaluation in April and Meat Judging in early November.

“Congratulations to the Livestock Judging Team being named national champions,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “This championship caps off a tremendous year for our students who participate in livestock and meat judging. Starting in April, the K-State team, which includes students that participate in livestock and/or meat judging, were champions of the all-encompassing and capstone Meat Animal Evaluation Contest. Earlier this month, the K-State Meat Judging Team was crowned as national champion. The excellence displayed by the livestock team this week rounds out this trifecta. The ongoing commitment of the ASI department to applied learning opportunities for our students is emphasized by our recent successes in the judging area.”

The livestock team victory marks the 16th national championship for K-State’s livestock judging program. With a dominant performance in 2024, K-State won swine, sheep and goats, and reasons and was second in cattle. All five member of the marking team placed in the top 15 with Jacob Klaudt, Beulah, N.D., winning high individual overall.

Earning Livestock Academic All-Americans were Quinna Molden, Middletown, Va.; Kylie Schakel, Atlanta, Ind.; and Bailey Lavender, Branford, Fla. Earning Meat Judging Academic All-Americans in 2024 were Reece Geer, 1st Team; Hailey Wurtz, 2nd Team; and Hayden Lott, 2nd Team.

The livestock team is coached by Payton Dahmer and graduate students Brody Nemecek and Jentry Squires. The meat judging team is coached by Travis O’Quinn and graduate student Steph Witberler. The meat animal evaluation team is coached by Dahmer, O’Quinn and Chris Mullinix.