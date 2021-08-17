Scholarships awarded to local Colorado 4-H members

At the 2021 Adams County Fair, six local 4-Hers were awarded Adam Ginther Memorial scholarships totaling $12,000 to help with their college tuition costs. The 4-H members, Morgan Barba, Andrew Corcilius, Erica Derby, Drake Kiefer, Sydnie Pevler, Hailey Torgerson were each awarded $2,000 scholarships at the Junior Livestock Sale in August. After successful 4-H careers they are off to college this fall. Morgan Barba of Henderson will be majoring in Agronomy at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. Andrew Corcilius of Frederick will major in Wildlife Science at Northland College in Wisconsin. Erica Derby of Keenesburg will be playing varsity soccer along with her studies at Northeast Community College in Nebraska. Drake Kiefer of Brighton will study biology at Front Range Community College in Colorado toward a career as a game warden. Sydnie Pevler will major in animal science and ag business at West Texas A&M, and Hailey Torgerson will study medical science at Aims Community College and University of Northern Colorado, working to become an ophthalmologist. The hard work and dedication by each of these individuals are examples for all 4-Hers to follow.

These 4-H members received their scholarships in August along with a belt buckle commemorating 4-Her Adam Ginther. Adams County 4-H and the Ginther Family of Brighton established this scholarship program in memory of their late son Adam, an avid 4-H member and friend to all at the fair. To date, the program has awarded more than $44,000 in scholarships. The Ginther Family and SHOCO Oil of Brighton have supported these 4-H scholarships since Adam’s passing in 2015.