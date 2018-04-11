Scholz named Don & Jane Good outstanding senior

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Leah Scholz, Lancaster, Kan., has been selected as the 2018 Don & Jane Good Outstanding Senior. Craig Good, Don and Jane's son, presented the award April 7.

While an undergraduate student in Animal Sciences and Industry at Kansas State University, Leah was a member of the 2017 National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team and the 2017 Reserve National Champion Livestock Judging Team. She was named an All-American.

Scholz was also active in several campus organizations, including Block & Bridle, Collegiate Farm Bureau and K-State's Transfer Ambassador Program. She serves as Block & Bridle corresponding secretary and reporter.

At Allen County Community College, she was active on the livestock judging team, served as president of the Collegiate Farm Bureau and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

During the summer of 2017, Leah interned in Argentina for the El Volcan Ranch during the Palermo Exhibition. She was asked to return in 2018 for an extended period — to help at the ranch prior to Palermo and then stay through the show. Leah has accepted a position with AgriBeef. After graduating in May 2018, she will relocate to Parma, Idaho, to begin the management trainee program at the Boise Valley Feedyard.