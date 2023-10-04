School soy milk bill wins praise, condemnation
|A bipartisan group of senators last week introduced a bill to grant schools more flexibility to serve soy milk in addition to dairy milk, but the dairy industry signaled it will fight the bill.
Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., introduced the Addressing Dietary Distress in the Stomachs of Our Youth (ADD SOY) Act.
The senators followed Reps. Troy Carter, D-La., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who introduced the bill in the House in March.
At present, the National School Lunch Program requires that all kids have milk on their trays for the school to be reimbursed for the meal, but that milk has to be dairy milk unless the child presents a note from a doctor or parent that the child is lactose intolerant.
|The ADD Soy Act eliminates the note requirement and requires schools to provide alternatives to cow’s milk when a student asks.
“We need to be doing whatever it takes to make sure our kids are fed, including eliminating red tape in our nutrition-assistance programs to expand students’ access to more options. It is totally unacceptable that there are 30 million food-insecure children in our country while a lack of milk alternatives creates $300 million of food waste a year,” said Fetterman. “This bipartisan bill will create more equitable nutrition options to keep our kids happy and healthy.”
|“The majority of children of color are lactose intolerant, and yet our school lunch program makes it difficult to access nutritious, non-dairy beverages,” said Booker. “We must ensure that all children have access to nutrient-rich drink options that do not make them sick. This bipartisan and bicameral legislation will bring greater equity to the lunchroom, by giving students the option to choose a nutritious milk substitute that meets their dietary needs.”
“It is abundantly clear that the current milk substitute system that USDA employs is delivering detrimental impacts on BIPOC school children,” Carter said in March. “Too many children who cannot safely or comfortably consume dairy are being forced to accept containers of cow’s milk on their lunch trays.”
“The federal government is wasting $300 million of our tax dollars a year by mandating that every school kid getting nutrition assistance has a carton of cow’s milk on the tray even though millions of them don’t want it and get sick from it,” said Mace. “Thirty percent of kids throw the milk away in the carton, and hundreds of millions of tax dollars wasted is not spilled milk. Kids should have a healthy choice in lunchrooms.”
Animal Wellness Action, a group that says its “mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals,” is promoting the bill.
|“Our nation’s ‘milk mandate’ is a sure-fire way to cause digestive distress and to impede classroom learning for millions of school kids with lactose intolerance,” said Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle. “It’s also a matter of reckless food and fiscal waste, easily remedied by giving kids a soy milk option.”
Dotsie Bausch, president of Switch4Good, a group that advocates for “a dairy-free world,” said, “By offering a nutritionally equivalent option, we can trust our nation’s children will be nourished and feel full while decreasing the exorbitant food waste that is linked to cow’s milk being forced on them.”
A spokesperson for the American Soybean Association said ASA policy supports the “option for fortified soy beverage without the doctor’s note requirement in the federal school lunch and breakfast programs.”
The spokesperson added, “We have not been able to review the bill fully but appreciate the legislation could provide the opportunity for a soy alternative for those impacted by lactose intolerance or related concerns. ASA is supportive of consumers — in this case, students — having choices and is pleased when there are opportunities for individual decisions that do not preclude those with specific health, religious or other reasons from making decisions that are most comfortable for them. We welcome having both milk and soy milk as viable in-school options.”
|National Milk Producers Federation Executive Vice President of Communications and Industry Relations Alan Bjerga said, “It is disappointing, and frankly weird, that the usual-suspect dairy opponents would tout a beverage that contains a known allergen and has seen rapidly declining sales as the solution to nutrition equity and food waste. But sadly, it’s not a surprise, because, as usual, the usual-suspect dairy opponents don’t actually care about these things. They care about ending animal agriculture, and this is their latest ploy toward that goal.”
Bjerga continued, “These antics could be laughed off as silly if they weren’t dangerous. But they are, when you consider that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans state that nearly 90% of Americans don’t get enough dairy; that dairy is a key source for calcium, potassium and vitamin D, three of the four nutrients of public health concern; and that simply fortifying a plant-based beverage to a crude standard of nutritional ‘equivalence’ still doesn’t duplicate milk’s unique properties. Discouraging milk consumption would worsen student nutrition, increase food waste and go against equity goals as well, given that lactose-free milk is readily available and able to serve diverse school needs. But again, equity and nutrition aren’t what these organizations care about – and they need to be called out for the fraud they perpetuate.”
|International Dairy Foods Association Senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications Matt Herrick said, “School meals are the healthiest meals that any person in the country is eating according to Tufts University, and one of the main reasons for that good news is that milk is central to school meals. We should consider ourselves blessed to live in a country where we provide healthy, nutritious milk and food to children every day in school. These efforts to undermine child nutrition by eroding milk as an important part of school meals will only harm children, especially when schools already have the option of making lactose-free milk and other nutritionally equivalent alternatives available to kids who prefer them. The reasons for serving milk are science-based with decades of nutrition science supporting milk in school meals. Nearly 30 million children and adolescents participate in federal school meal programs, including breakfast and lunch. These meals are a lifeline for most kids. Dairy and milk play a central role by providing 13 essential nutrients students need for healthy growth and development. Milk is the top source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin D in kids ages 2-18.”