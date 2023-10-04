School soy milk bill wins praise, condemnation

National Milk Producers Federation Executive Vice President of Communications and Industry Relations Alan Bjerga said, “It is disappointing, and frankly weird, that the usual-suspect dairy opponents would tout a beverage that contains a known allergen and has seen rapidly declining sales as the solution to nutrition equity and food waste. But sadly, it’s not a surprise, because, as usual, the usual-suspect dairy opponents don’t actually care about these things. They care about ending animal agriculture, and this is their latest ploy toward that goal.”

Bjerga continued, “These antics could be laughed off as silly if they weren’t dangerous. But they are, when you consider that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans state that nearly 90% of Americans don’t get enough dairy; that dairy is a key source for calcium, potassium and vitamin D, three of the four nutrients of public health concern; and that simply fortifying a plant-based beverage to a crude standard of nutritional ‘equivalence’ still doesn’t duplicate milk’s unique properties. Discouraging milk consumption would worsen student nutrition, increase food waste and go against equity goals as well, given that lactose-free milk is readily available and able to serve diverse school needs. But again, equity and nutrition aren’t what these organizations care about – and they need to be called out for the fraud they perpetuate.”