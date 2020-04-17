Schuler Red Angus 38th Annual Production Sale
• TFP Reps: Scott Dirk, Drew Feller
• Date of Sale: March, 26, 2020
• Location: Sale held at the ranch near Bridgeport, Neb.
• Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Support Local Journalism
Averages
• 110 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $5636
• 25 Schuler Reds Yearling bulls avg. $4040
Comments
Schuler Red Angus held their 38th Annual Production sale at the ranch near Bridgeport, Neb. This was a very uniform, deep set of bulls. Powerful performance bulls, with calving ease. The Schuler bulls produce feeder cattle that will feed in the feedlot and grade on the cutting floor.
Notables
• Lot 1: 15,000, Schuler Ranchers Dream 9910, 2/19 son of WFL Profitmaker E7030 x Schuler Dynasty 4803B to Walking C Cattle, Lexington, NE
• Lot 2: $12,500, Schuler Rise-N-Shine 9986, 3/19 son of WFL Profitmaker E7030 x 5L Double Design 1177-227W to Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD
• Lot 10: $ 10,000, Schuler Combo G047, 3/19 son of Brown Oracle B112 x Schuler Rebel D567 to Wedel Red Angus, Leoti, KS
• Lot 19: $9,000. Schuler Peerless 9976, 3/19 son of Schuler Amplify 6206D x Schuler Omygoodness 2121Y to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT
• Lot 15: $8500. Schuler First Hand 9828, 4/19 son of Schuler Top Hand D911 x Schuler Endurance 2101Z to Whit Warner, Boise City, OK
• Lot 25: $8500. Schuler Profitmaker G016, 2/19 son of WFL Profitmaker E7030 x 5L Defender 3290-57B to Lone Rock Ranch, Sylvan Grove, KS
Top selling Schuler Reds
Lot 143: $8750. Schuler Red 71 Rebel G606, 2/19 son of Schuler Rebel 0029X x Leachman 10 Karat X235C to Otley Brothers, Diamond, OR ❖
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.