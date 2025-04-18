Schuler Red Angus 43rd Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 03/27/2025
- Location: Sale at the ranch, south of Bridgeport, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Lex Madden
- Averages:
117 Red Angus Yearling Bulls averaged: $7,870
46 Schuler Red Composite Yearling Bulls averaged: $5,321
163 total yearling bulls averaged: $7,150
- Comments:
An unseasonably warm day welcomed bull customers to the Schuler family’s 43rd Annual Bull Sale on March 27 at the ranch near Bridgeport, Neb. Over 300 freshly calved pairs greeted attendees as they drove onto the ranch sale day, demonstrating the Schuler’s mission to “Get the Cow Right First.” Over four decades of selection for fertility and longevity was evident as over 80% of the bulls in the sale offering were the product of first service AI matings. Schuler customers have also come to rely on this sale as a source of genetics to improve end-product merit. In addition to their Red Angus cattle, their Schuler Red Composites offer progressive producers a simplified crossbreeding option to improve fertility and yield grade without increasing cow size or sacrificing quality grade.
Producers from Nebraska and surrounding states as well as Montana, North Dakota and Florida competed for both Red Angus and Schuler Red Composites.
High selling bulls included:
SCHULER MACALLAN 4454, Lot 2, a son of Wedel Prime-Time 0007 brought $20,000 for one-half interest and full possession, going to Pehrson Red Angus of Laurel, Neb. “Macallan” spread the easiest calving 10% to the heaviest 10% at yearling with the best 5% for ADG. His 5L Transporter 4916-25F dam produced her first three calves from first service AI conceptions.
SCHULER MADE FOR THIS 4446, Lot 8, a son of the Bieber Jumpstart was selected by long-time customer, Ron Feldkamp’s Lone Rock Ranch, Kan., for $17,000. “Made For This” turned a modest 77 lb. birthweight into ratios of 111 weaning, 110 ADG, 111 yearling, 109 IMF and 117 REA. He ranked in the top 2% for weaning weight, 1% for ADG, 1% for yearling weight and 4% for REA.
SCHULER PRIVATE LABEL 4438, Lot 1, a son of Wedel Prime-Time 0007 raised by a 3-year-old daughter of deceased maternal and marbling legend, 5L Transporter 4916-25F was selected by long-time customer, Bryan Wilson of Lakeside, Neb., at $16,000. Private Label combined the easiest calving 10% with the fastest gaining 4%. His 145 IMF ratio contributed to stellar carcass predictions for his best 2% ranking for both Marbling and GridMaster.
Two half-brothers by Wedel Cornerstone 0224H sold for $14,000 each. Lot 4, Schuler Single Malt-4474 was selected by Chris, Deb and Jared Wacker, Colo., and Lot 5, Schuler Covalt-4456 went to Lone Rock Ranch, Kan.
The highest selling Schuler Red Composite was SCHULER RED 62 GEN-K404M033, Lot 136, going to long-time customer, Willis and Tammy Jones, Iowa. Although 25% continental genetics, L730’s CED EPD of 18 ranked him in the easiest calving 3%, which he balanced with top 11% yearling weight, top 16% Marbling and top 6% REA.
