David Schuler making the opening remarks at the 42nd Annual Schuler Red Angus sale.

The Schuler family hosted their 42nd Annual Bull Sale on March 28 at the ranch near Bridgeport, Neb., on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Sale attendees were greeted by dozens of recently calved pairs as they drove onto the ranch sale day, highlighting the program’s mantra of “Get the Cow Right First.” Four decades of selection for fertility and longevity was demonstrated with 82% of the bulls in the sale offering being AI sired. Schuler customers have also come to rely on this sale as a source of genetics to improve end-product merit. Since 1991, Schuler Red Angus has contributed 20% of the Red Angus breed’s total carcass data and participates annually in one of the industry’s largest sire-identified commercial progeny testing programs.

Producers from Nebraska and surrounding states as well as Montana, North Dakota and Florida competed for both Red Angus and Schuler Red Composites with the following sale averages:

110 Red Angus Yearling Bulls averaged: $6,689

32 Schuler Red Composite Yearling Bulls averaged: $5,508

142 total yearling bulls averaged: $6,423

High selling Red Angus bulls included:

SCHULER PROFESSIONAL-3387, Lot 1, a son of Wedel Cornerstone 0224H brought $15,500 for one half interest and full possession, going to DK Red Angus of North Dakota. “Professional” combined the easiest calving 16% with the fastest gaining and heaviest 3%. His excellent ultrasound data contributed to stellar carcass predictions of best 3% Marbling, 5% Yield Grade and 8% Ribeye Area.

SCHULER TRANSPORTER-L606, Lot 40, was selected by long-time customer, Blew Partnership of Castleton, Kan., at $13,000. L606 is a leading candidate to replace his sire, deceased Marbling superstar, 5L Transporter 4916-25F, and like his old man, will be proven against high accuracy reference sires in their structured progeny testing program. Deep-ribbed, wide – based and sound footed, L606 turned a 69 lb. birthweight into performance ratios of: 108 weaning, 113 yearling and 118 ADG.

Schuler’s Red Composite bulls provide similar performance as their Red Angus cattle but with the additional benefits of maternal heterosis and improved yield grades. Buyers were able to select between uniform sire groups that varied from one-half to seven-eighths Red Angus genetics presented in a polled, solid red package with guaranteed docility.

The highest selling Schuler Red Composite was SCHULER RED 44 HLGR ONE-L730, Lot 136, going to long-time customer, Kenansville Cattle Company of Florida. Although 50% continental genetics, L730’s CED EDP of 17 ranked him in the easiest calving 7%. This bull will cure any yield grade issues while adding substantial pay-weight given his 1% EPD ranks for weaning, yearling, ADG, Yield Grade and REA.

Seven other Red Angus bulls brought between $11,000 and $11,500 going to: CK Ranch (Kansas), Kenansville Cattle Co. (Florida), Wilson Ranch (Nebraska), Jimmy Childers (Nebraska), Darryl Cook, Nebraska.

Volume buyers included repeat customers Patterson Ranch, Wyo., Kenansville Cattle Co., Fla., CK Ranch, Kan., and Lazy 7 Ranch, Colo.