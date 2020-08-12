Schumer asks Perdue to delay hemp regs

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., rarely gets involved in agriculture issues, but this week he asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to delay the issuance of a U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program final rule until 2022 and allow hemp growers and producers across the country and in upstate New York to continue to operate under the 2014 farm bill pilot program regulations until that time.

Schumer cited COVID-19 as a reason, but also noted there has been criticism of the interim final rules and said that the delay “will allow USDA to address some of the more pressing regulatory critiques while giving states and producers additional time to come into compliance.”

In the Schumer news release, Allan Gandelman, president of New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, said, “There are over 700 registered hemp farmers across New York who would be negatively affected by the USDA’s interim final rule on hemp. The costs and bureaucracy of implementing the new rules as written create unnecessary financial burdens on farmers and our state agencies.”