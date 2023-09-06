Schumer, McConnell mention farm bill, but appropriations first

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes opening remarks Tuesday for the Senate's fall session. Photo from video

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., both mentioned the need to pass a new farm bill in their remarks opening the fall session of the Senate on Tuesday, but first they emphasized the need to pass appropriations bills.

Schumer said that Congress’ No. 1 priority is to keep the government open when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. He emphasized that the House and the Senate and the Democrats and Republicans must all work together “in good faith.”

He noted that the Senate Appropriations Committee had passed all 12 bills and said that should set “a good template for how things should work in Congress,” adding that the only way to finish the appropriations process is through bipartisanship.

After noting that Congress “must stand with our friends in Ukraine” and “with our fellow Americans in places like Hawaii, Florida, Vermont and other regions battered by storms and fires and flooding,” Schumer said that “the topics continue: from advancing a farm bill, to kids’ online privacy, to reauthorizing the FAA, to holding bank executives accountable.”

He also said the goals should include “making progress on cannabis through the SAFE Banking Act, as well as common-sense rail safety, which I said in July will be a big priority.”

Schumer said that next week he will host the Senate’s inaugural bipartisan AI Insight Forum, “a first-ever convening of the top minds in AI here in the Congress. Voices from business and the civil rights community, researchers, worker advocates – and many more – all in one room, having an open discussion about how Congress can act on AI: where to start, what questions to ask, and how to build a foundation for safe AI innovation.”

Schumer concluded, “Our committees have done excellent work to move all of these issues along, but we are under no illusion that we can make progress on the Senate floor unless we get bipartisan cooperation. None of this will be easy, either. The bills will require a lot of work and compromise. But if we can progress on these items, we will greatly improve the lives of average Americans.

“Finding bipartisan compromise on issues like these is never easy, but that’s what it will take to get things done, and our efforts to do precisely that have already led to significant accomplishments under this majority.”

McConnell said it had been “encouraging” to see Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, “make serious headway” on appropriations and noted that the first appropriations bills would reach the floor in the coming week.

McConnell also noted that when he had attended the Kentucky state fair and gone on other travels around the state, he had heard about the importance of taking up the farm bill in the months ahead.

McConnell also said that, in September, Congress will have the opportunity to keep the American people safe by considering President Biden’s supplemental appropriations request for national security and disaster relief priorities.

Neither Schumer nor McConnell spoke directly about passing either a continuing resolution to fund the government because it is unlikely Congress will pass all the appropriations bills by September 30 or an extension of the farm bill. Many analysts have said that both will be necessary.

Both Schumer and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said they were glad to see McConnell back — a reference to the news conference in which he froze in front of TV cameras.

At the beginning of his remarks, McConnell acknowledged that his news conference in which he had frozen got a lot of attention. The attending physician in Congress released a statement that McConnell did not have a stroke or a seizure.