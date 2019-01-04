Schumer: Trump threatens to keep agencies shut for months or years
January 4, 2019
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that President Donald Trump threatened at a White House meeting today to keep government agencies, including the Agriculture Department, shut for months or years in his quest to get funding for a border wall with Mexico, according to media reports.
Trump is also holding his own Rose Garden news conference today and, according to a White House press pool report, said that the meeting with congressional leaders was "productive."