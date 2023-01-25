Schumer: Will GOP use debt ceiling to cut nutrition?

Schumer

After meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., spoke to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House.

According to a White House press pool report, Schumer said, “They’ve made commitments to put bills on the floor by regular order. Well, let’s see what their plan is. Let’s see what their plan is on the debt ceiling. Do they want to cut Social Security, do they want to cut Medicare, do they want to cut veterans benefits, do they want to cut police? Do they want to cut food for needy kids?”

Jeffries said, speaking of the debt limit, that the bills need to be paid that Congress has already incurred but added, “We’re ready to have a commonsense, forward-looking discussion about the future, through the appropriate mechanism – the budget process, the appropriation process.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, told NBC’s “Meet on Press” on Tuesday that “we should have a sense of urgency to find a middle ground. Some folks in my party want the moon, I call it, and they’re not gonna get it. But at the same time, President Biden has said he refuses to negotiate. That is not right, either. You know, we have a bicameral house — or, you know with the House in our control, the Senate under Democratic control, the present controls, obviously, the presidency as a Democrat, but to refuse to negotiate is not the right answer. But on our party, we can’t demand a balanced budget in so many years, either. That’s going to take teamwork, working with the Democrats on this to get right. So I think there’s some middle ground here — I’ve proposed trying to keep spending within inflation. We need a commission to look at mandatory spending. And those are things that I think we should be working towards.”